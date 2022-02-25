< Back to All News

Fire Destroys Rural Home In Nevada County

Posted: Feb. 25, 2022 1:51 PM PST

Fire has destroyed a home in a rural area of Nevada County. The Public Information Officer for the Peardale-Chicago Park Fire District, Daniel Ramey, says it was reported on Sundown Place…

Ramey says the family had already exited the home safely when firefighters got there, without injury, allowing crews to attack the blaze right away. But damage was already substantial…

One firefighter did have to be treated at the scene for a minor injury. Ramey had no information on the cause or source of the fire.

