Fire District Proposes Major Annexation

About a year and a half after the first-ever annual benefit assessment was passed, the Peardale-Chicago Park Fire District is looking to annex more property owners to pay it. Appearing recently on KNCO’s On the Town, Chief Jim Bierwagen said they’ve been covering two spheres of influence that are technically outside district boundaries. And so property owners in that area aren’t subject to any taxes, assessments, or fees…

The plan would annex another 14 square miles, in addition to the current 17 square mile coverage area. LAFCO must also sign off on it. Bierwagen said the 236-dollar annual assessment received 75-percent support. Meanwhile, he also indicated that the district could use more volunteer firefighter help, partly due to an aging population…

But part of the new revenue from the assessment is funding the hiring of two more driver operators, along with a new chief who will be replacing Bierwagen, who is retiring in the near future. Both fire stations are located on the Highway 174 corridor and serve approximately three-thousand residents.