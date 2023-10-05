Fire Districts Consolidation Meeting Saturday

Now that stable fire protection has been assured, the Rough and Ready, Penn Valley, and Nevada County Consolidated Fire Districts are moving forward with coming up with a new governing format as one district. Penn Valley Fire Protection District Board President, Bruce Stephenson, says the public is invited to observe the process, and ask questions, at a meeting Saturday morning…

With Rough and Ready announcing plans to dissolve this summer, the Board of Supervisors approved temporary gap funding to keep the station open for the next two years and allow time for the reorganization process to continue. Stephenson says the main goal is to come up with a framework to avoid the type of monetary woes that plagued Rough and Ready. That will ultimately need approval from the Local Agency Formation Commission…

Stephenson says the application to LAFCO is expected to be considered early next year. The goal is to finalize consolidation in time for the next fiscal year, or by July first of 2024. The meeting will take place Saturday morning at 9, at the Rough and Ready fire station.