Fire Districts’ Consolidation Approved By Supes

Posted: Aug. 8, 2023 5:59 PM PDT

Nevada County Supervisors have given their official go-ahead to the consolidation of the Rough and Ready, Penn Valley, and Nevada County Consolidated Fire Districts. They also approved fire district chiefs’ request for up to one-million dollars in temporary gap funding to continue operating the financially-ailing Rough and Ready station while the reorganization effort is underway. Nevada County Consolidated Chief, Jason Robataille, told the Board, at Tuesday’s meeting, that the consolidation will allow the districts to increase efficiency and eliminate redundancies…

The departments are mostly in Supervisor Sue Hoek’s district, who was on a committee, with Supervisor Lisa Swarthout, to help facilitate the process…

Robataille remembers when the Rough and Ready district initially announced plans to dissolve in March…

The three districts’ reorganization application, expected to be submitted early next year, is subject to approval by the county’s Local Agency Formation Commission.

