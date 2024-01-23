Fire Districts’ Consolidation Progressing

Progress continues toward consolidating three Nevada County fire districts. That would be County Consolidated, along with Penn Valley and Rough and Ready. The goal is to complete the process by July first, which is the start of the new fiscal year. Consolidated Chief Jason Robitaille says a plan for service has been prepared, along with a financial analysis expected to be presented to the LAFCO Board of Directors in February. He says the main goal is to enhance the level of service, including medical calls…

Last summer, the Rough and Ready Fire Department announced plans to dissolve, due to ongoing fiscal challenges. But County Supervisors approved temporary gap funding to keep the station open for the next two years and allow time for the reorganization process to continue. In the meantime, the station has also been staffed by members of the Consolidated and Penn Valley districts…

Robitaille says there’s also a parallel report that’s being prepared by the county and LAFCO this spring, which is called a municipal service review. It’s a report card on fire service efficiency that’s done every five years.