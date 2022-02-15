< Back to All News

Fire Engulfs Home Near Nevada City

Posted: Feb. 14, 2022 5:37 PM PST

Fire has caused major damage to a home in Nevada County. Consolidated Fire District Division Chief of Operations, Pat Sullivan, says it was reported Monday afternoon in a very wooded area. Details were sketchy at the time…

click to listen to Pat Sullivan

Sullivan did say several vehicles were also on fire, with the blaze also extending into about an acre of wildland. He says it was challenging getting to the fire, since it was in a rather remote, rural location. He says since Deerhaven Lane is narrow, access for fire equipment is challenging, along with the long drive that’s needed…

click to listen to Pat Sullivan

Sullivan says the cause is still under investigation. There was also no information, at the time, on any occupants. But he says he heard nothing about anyone being trapped inside.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha