Fire Engulfs Home Near Nevada City

Fire has caused major damage to a home in Nevada County. Consolidated Fire District Division Chief of Operations, Pat Sullivan, says it was reported Monday afternoon in a very wooded area. Details were sketchy at the time…

Sullivan did say several vehicles were also on fire, with the blaze also extending into about an acre of wildland. He says it was challenging getting to the fire, since it was in a rather remote, rural location. He says since Deerhaven Lane is narrow, access for fire equipment is challenging, along with the long drive that’s needed…

Sullivan says the cause is still under investigation. There was also no information, at the time, on any occupants. But he says he heard nothing about anyone being trapped inside.