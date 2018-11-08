< Back to All News

Fire Evacuates Butte County Town of Paradise

Posted: Nov. 8, 2018 8:18 AM PST

UPDATED 12:05 PM

There is a fire raging in Butte County. It started in the Feather River Canyon near Camp Creek Road and the town of Pulga around 8 o’clock this morning, and spread rapidly. The Camp Fire has now exploded to over five-thousand acres, and the entire community of Paradise is being evacuated. CalFire spokeswoman Lynne Tolmachoff says the fire went from ten acres to a thousand acres in a very short time…

Listen to Lynne Tolmachoff 1

Paradise is an incorporated town, much like Truckee, but it is a community of 26-thousand people–larger than Grass Valley and Nevada City combined. Tolmachoff says there’s a lot to deal with when you are talking about a town that size…

Listen to Lynne Tolmachoff 2

There’s no word on any structures damaged. A plume of smoke could be seen from Nevada County when the fire started this morning.

 

Photo courtesy Chico Enterprise-Record

–gf

