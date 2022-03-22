Fire Fuels Burn Scheduled Again In Colfax

Cal Fire and the Placer County Fire Department have a control vegetation burn in conjunction with the City of Colfax on March 22nd and March 23rd. It had been postponed recently, due to unfavorable weather conditions. It’s around the city’s infrastructure on approximately 17 acres. The goal is to further reduce the wildfire danger. You may see some smoke in the area. It’s part of the larger North Fork American River Fuel Break project, where crews have reduced wildland fuels by hand and mechanical treatments on over 1000 acres.