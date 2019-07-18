< Back to All News

Fire Guts Abandoned Grass Valley Home

Posted: Jul. 18, 2019 12:12 PM PDT

Grass Valley residents may have seen the smoke this morning. Fire crews have knocked down what officials are calling a fully involved structure fire in Grass Valley. Nevada County Consolidated Fire Battalion Chief Josh Sunde says it started around 9am at an abandoned home on LaBarr Meadows Road near McKnight Way…

Photo from CalFire

There was fear of spread to the wildland but a CalFire crew was able to knock that down rather quickly. Sunde says Grass Valley Air Attack planes were not used. Firefighters did encounter one problem, though, shortly after they arrived…

Sunde says there’s still no word yet as to what caused the blaze.

