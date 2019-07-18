Fire Guts Abandoned Grass Valley Home

Grass Valley residents may have seen the smoke this morning. Fire crews have knocked down what officials are calling a fully involved structure fire in Grass Valley. Nevada County Consolidated Fire Battalion Chief Josh Sunde says it started around 9am at an abandoned home on LaBarr Meadows Road near McKnight Way…

Listen to Josh Sunde 1

Photo from CalFire

There was fear of spread to the wildland but a CalFire crew was able to knock that down rather quickly. Sunde says Grass Valley Air Attack planes were not used. Firefighters did encounter one problem, though, shortly after they arrived…

Listen to Josh Sunde 2

Sunde says there’s still no word yet as to what caused the blaze.

–gf