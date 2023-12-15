Fire Guts Alta Sierra Home

Fire has gutted an Alta Sierra home. Nevada County Consolidated Fire Battalion Chief, Josh Sunde, says it was already 25-to-50-percent involved when crews first arrived on Ball Road. He says they also observed a woman safely evacuating the residence…

The fire also extended slightly into nearby vegetation. Sunde describes the home as a total loss, with very little of the contents saved. The cause and source are not known at this time. Home fires tend to increase this time of year…

With the exception of Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are the peak days for home cooking fires. Year round, one-third of home decoration fires are started by candles. This jumps to almost half in December. Cooking starts around 20-percent of decoration fires.