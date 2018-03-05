Fire Guts Alta Sierra Home

An Alta Sierra couple has been burned out of their home. Nevada County Consolidated Fire Chief Jim Turner says the fire happened on Norlene Way near Patrick Way Saturday afternoon…

Turner says the couple wasn’t home at the time. But two dogs died from smoke inhalation. He says the cause is not known, but the occupants had also been without power for a couple of days. He says an extensive rebuilding will be needed before the couple can move back in.