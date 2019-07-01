Fire Lookouts Ready in Tahoe National Forest

While you are out recreating in the Tahoe National Forest this weekend or this summer, you should know there are people there watching out for you. The lookout stations are now staffed, looking for smoke in case of a wildfire. Forest Service Fire Management Officer Shelly Allen says they have a number of ways of watching for possible fires, including those lookout points…

They have two reconnaissance helicopters that can be sent up, including one based east of Nevada City out of White Cloud. There’s another one based in Truckee. Allen says humans do start a lot of fires, but that’s not actually the number one cause…

Several prescribed burns are also being done over about six thousand acres to reduce the amount of fuel that could possibly burn out of control.

