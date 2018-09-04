Fire Near Emigrant Gap Forces Evacuations

There is a wildfire burning in the Tahoe National Forest. It started yesterday afternoon in the Emigrant Gap area, along the north fork of the American River, near Interstate 80 and the Placer-Nevada county line. Several campgrounds in the area, including the North Fork, Onion Valley, and Tunnel Mills campgrounds were all evacuated as a precaution. Some homes in the area were also evacuated. It has been named the North Fire, and as of last night had burned about 650 acres.

–gf