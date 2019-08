Photo from Grass Valley Fire

No one was hurt, and there is no property damage from a vegetation fire that broke out yesterday afternoon in the Brunswick Basin. The fire started at about 3:30pm near Idaho Maryland Road and Brunswick Road. Aircraft and bulldozers were used to contain the fire at about half-an-acre. Grass Valley Police closed Idaho Maryland Road for a short time, but no evacuations were necessary. The small fire was contained in about half an hour.

–gf