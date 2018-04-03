Fire, Possible Explosion Destroys GV Home

Fire crews are mopping up after a house fire and reported explosion at a Grass Valley home this morning. CalFire Communications Operator Chris Africa says the call came in in the seven o’clock hour…

Listen to Chris Africa 1

The house was fully engulfed. Africa says they stil haven’t confirmed if there was an explosion…

Listen to Chris Africa 2

Africa says it’s unknown how many people were at the home at the time, but if there were people there, they got out safely…

Listen to Chris Africa 3

Some crews may be on scene for several more hours, but Africa says the engines have been made available for other possible emergencies.

–gf