Fire, Possible Explosion Destroys GV Home

Fire crews are mopping up after a house fire and reported explosion at a Grass Valley home this morning. CalFire Communications Operator Chris Africa says the call came in in the seven o’clock hour…
The house was fully engulfed. Africa says they stil haven’t confirmed if there was an explosion…
Africa says it’s unknown how many people were at the home at the time, but if there were people there, they got out safely…
Some crews may be on scene for several more hours, but Africa says the engines have been made available for other possible emergencies.
