Fire Preparedness Day Combines With Kids Carnival

It’s bigger, and organizers are expecting it to be even better. Tomorrow is Wildfire Preparedness Day, with the FireSafe Council and the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services teaming up to help the community prepare for a possible wildfire. This year, they are combing with the Kiwanis Kids Safety Carnival. Al Schaffer with Kiwanis says there will be plenty of fun to be had by all, including the youngsters…

Listen to Al Schaffer 1

Teens can ride carts and wear special glasses provided by the Grass Valley Police Department which simulates the effects of driving drunk. There’s also free pet microchipping, free hot dogs, and live music. Schaffer says the important thing, though, is for the kids to be able to meet and interact with first responders…

Listen to Al Schaffer 2

The event is at the Rood Center tomorrow from noon to 4pm.

–gf