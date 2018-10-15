< Back to All News

Fire Prevention Power Outages Continue

Posted: Oct. 15, 2018 12:37 PM PDT

While Nevada County has not been impacted by PG and E’s first-ever fire prevention power outages, about 60-thousand north state customers are still without electricity in areas considered an extreme fire danger risk. Spokesperson Brandi Merlo says areas range from the foothills in El Dorado, Placer, and Yuba Counties, to Sonoma, Lake, and Mendocino counties. And the red flag warning has been extended until 11 tonight (Mon.)…

Merlo says PG and E is actively inspecting power lines for any damaged caused by last night’s high winds…

PG and E says as power circuits are inspected and confirmed to be undamaged, power lines will be re-energized.

