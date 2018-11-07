Fire Prevention Power Outages May Hit Nevada Co

Nevada County is one of nine counties under a fire prevention power outage warning. PG and E has contacted around 70-thousand customers about the possibility of turning off power, as early as Thursday morning. The most affected customers in the county would be in Grass Valley, Nevada City, and North San Juan. It’s the second time in about three weeks that such warnings have been issued, with the utility being blamed for some of the north state’s largest wildfires in recent years, due to vegetation falling on its power lines from gusty winds. Utility spokesman Denny Boyles says conditions remain extremely dry, with no rain in the last month…

About 60-thousand customers were impacted from the first precautionary outages, but not in Nevada County. Many also complained about how long it took to get their electricity restored. Boyles says they need to first make sure that all the power lines have not had significant damage…

Parts of Placer, Yuba, and Butte Counties are also under the warning.