Fire Prevention Wk Includes Wind Complex Anniversary

It was a year ago today, that a series of 250 wildfires started burning across the state. That included the so-called Wind Complex Fires, four fires in Nevada, Yuba, and Butte Counties that scorched over 17-thousand acres and destroyed 398 structures, including 60 in Nevada County. Meanwhile, Cal Fire has marked this week as Fire Prevention Week. Mary Eldridge, with the Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit, says despite stricter fire-safe codes, today’s homes burn faster than ever…

click to listen to Mary Eldridge

And so residents may only have one-to-two minutes to escape safely. Cal Fire says a good plan includes working smoke alarms on every level of the home and every bedroom. Eldridge says sleeping areas are especially critical, especially in light of when last year’s wildfires ignited…

click to listen to Mary Eldridge

Eldridge says it’s also important that your home have two ways of getting out in every room, usually a door or window. And have a clear path to an outside meeting place, such as a tree, light pole, or mailbox, that’s a safe distance away.