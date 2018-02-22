Fire Resilience Forum Well Attended

An evening of reflection and prepration for the upcoming fire season. A number of agencies presenting informaton at the Fire Resilience Workshop at the Rood Center Tuesday night. The event hosted by UC Cooperative Extension focused on making homes and properties fire safe. The big concern shared by all presenters was the danger of “ember intrusion.”*

Listen to Dr. Steve Quarles

Industry Expert, Dr. Steve Quarles, shared examples of how structures miles from the actual fire can be ignited by embers landing in fuels trapped on rooftops and in rain gutters as well blowing into exposed openings in siding and decking. Other presenters focused on defensible space, responsible forestry efforts, and structural retrofits that make a house more fire resistent.

Attendees were pleased with the information and resources provided at the workshop.

Listen to William

Madison is a sixth generation property owner near Lake Vera and was there to learn how to prepare for this year’s fire season.*

Listen to Madison

Don a newcomer to Nevada City has only been in the area since August- just a couple of months before the October fires burned through western Nevada County. He learned its not a solo endevour to protect a community.*

Listen to Don

The Fire Safe Council of Nevada County, a contractor, and a forestry expert were also part of the panel. A number of other local agencies also had displays and were available to answer questions.