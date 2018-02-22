< Back to All News

Fire Resilience Forum Well Attended

Posted: Feb. 22, 2018 6:00 AM PST

An evening of reflection and prepration for the upcoming fire season. A number of agencies presenting informaton at the Fire Resilience Workshop at the Rood Center Tuesday night. The event hosted by UC Cooperative Extension focused on making homes and properties fire safe. The big concern shared by all presenters was the danger of “ember intrusion.”*

Listen to Dr. Steve Quarles

Industry Expert, Dr. Steve Quarles, shared examples of how structures miles from the actual fire can be ignited by embers landing in fuels trapped on rooftops and in rain gutters as well blowing into exposed openings in siding and decking. Other presenters focused on defensible space, responsible forestry efforts, and structural retrofits that make a house more fire resistent.

Attendees were pleased with the information and resources provided at the workshop.

Listen to William

Madison is a sixth generation property owner near Lake Vera and was there to learn how to prepare for this year’s fire season.*

Listen to Madison

Don a newcomer to Nevada City has only been in the area since August- just a couple of months before the October fires burned through western Nevada County. He learned its not a solo endevour to protect a community.*

Listen to Don

The Fire Safe Council of Nevada County, a contractor, and a forestry expert were also part of the panel. A number of other local agencies also had displays and were available to answer questions.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha