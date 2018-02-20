Fire Resilience Workshop at Rood Center Tonight

A workshop on fire resilience is being held this evening. Several groups are coming together to host the event, including the University of California Cooperative Extension. U-C-C-E Forest and Fire Advisor Kate Wilkin says victims of last October’s wildfires in Nevada County, and others who are interested in fire safety can attend…
Wilkin says the workshop will be broken into two segments. The first will be a panel of experts, with several different types of fire knowledge…
The second part will be like a business fair, with nine different booths set up that can help connect people to technical and financial resources. The event is at 6:30 at the Rood Center.
–gf
