Fire Resilience Workshop at Rood Center Tonight

Posted: Feb. 20, 2018 8:08 AM PST

A workshop on fire resilience is being held this evening. Several groups are coming together to host the event, including the University of California Cooperative Extension. U-C-C-E Forest and Fire Advisor Kate Wilkin says victims of last October’s wildfires in Nevada County, and others who are interested in fire safety can attend…

Listen to Kate Wilkin 1

Wilkin says the workshop will be broken into two segments. The first will be a panel of experts, with several different types of fire knowledge…

Listen to Kate Wilkin 2

The second part will be like a business fair, with nine different booths set up that can help connect people to technical and financial resources. The event is at 6:30 at the Rood Center.

–gf

