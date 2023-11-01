< Back to All News

Fire Restrictions Also Eased On BLM Acreage

Posted: Nov. 1, 2023 12:05 AM PDT

As the days continue to get cooler and we’ve had at least some occasional rain, the Bureau of Land Management has joined Cal Fire and the Tahoe National Forest in easing fire restrictions. But there are still exceptions. BLM Mother Lode Field Manager, Jeff Horn, says fires are still not allowed in the South Yuba Recreation area. It comprises about a-third of the 17-thousand BLM acres in Nevada County…

click to listen to Jeff Horn

Horn says internal combustion engines are also allowed again…

click to listen to Jeff Horn

Recreational target shooting is also okay. But shooters are reminded that hot bullet fragments and exploding targets have been responsible for wildfires in the past. Target shooters are also required to pack out all spent shells, brass, and targets. Tracer round ammunition and incendiary devices are still prohibited. Other safety tips include keeping vehicles off dry grass or brush and carrying an extinguisher, shovel, and bucket of water. And permits are always required where campfires are allowed.

