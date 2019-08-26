Fire Restrictions For Tahoe National Forest

It’s a month later in the summer than a year ago, but fire restrictions are now in effect for recreationists using the Tahoe National Forest. Deputy Fire Chief Jason Withrow, with the U.S Forest Service, says the unusually wet and snowy winter had kept fuels at acceptable moisture levels until recently…

Withrow says smoking is also prohibited with some exceptions. You can still light up in an enclosed vehicle or building, within a designated Recreation Site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material…

Operating an internal combustion engine off National Forest System roads and trails is also banned, except within the Prosser Pits Developed Off-Highway Vehicle Area. Welding or operating an acetylene or other torch with an open flame is also now prohibited.