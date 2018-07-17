Fire Restrictions in Place for TNF

Fire restrictions are in place for the Tahoe National Forest. US Forest Service Spokesperson Joe Flannery says the order went into effect Monday July 16. The same restrictions were put in place around the same time last summer. Restrictions include a number of elements including no open fires are allowed outside designated areas.

Smoking is also restricted.

Flannery says woodcutting is still allowed but only for those following restrictions listed on their valid permits.

Vehicles are also limited to certain areas.

Though restrictions are in place, the Forest Service is still encouraging people to come out and enjoy the forest. They are just asking you to do it responsibly, including fully extinguishing fires at the end of the night.

Questions about fire restrictions on the Tahoe National Forest may be directed to local Forest Service offices.