< Back to All News

Fire Restrictions in Place for TNF

Posted: Jul. 17, 2018 6:22 PM PDT

Fire restrictions are in place for the Tahoe National Forest. US Forest Service Spokesperson Joe Flannery says the order went into effect Monday July 16. The same restrictions were put in place around the same time last summer. Restrictions include a number of elements including no open fires are allowed outside designated areas.

Listen to Joe Flannery

Smoking is also restricted.

Listen to Joe Flannery

Flannery says woodcutting is still allowed but only for those following restrictions listed on their valid permits.

Vehicles are also limited to certain areas.

Listen to Joe Flannery

Though restrictions are in place, the Forest Service is still encouraging people to come out and enjoy the forest. They are just asking you to do it responsibly, including fully extinguishing fires at the end of the night.

Listen to Joe Flannery

Questions about fire restrictions on the Tahoe National Forest may be directed to local Forest Service offices.

 

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha