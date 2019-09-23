Fire Restrictions Lifted Tahoe National Forest

Last week’s rains are the major factor in lifting campfire restrictions in the Tahoe National Forest. Fire Management Officer Shelly Allen says that’s about two weeks earlier than a year ago…

It’s the first measurable rain in September in five years. And with fall officially here, Allen says that means visitors may once again have campfires outside of designated campgrounds, with a valid permit….

You can also smoke outside of designated sites and operate internal combustion engines off forest roads and trails, where designated or authorized. Allen says never leave campfires, gas lanterns, and stoves unattended and make sure power equipment and off-road vehicles have working spark arresters.