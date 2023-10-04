< Back to All News

Fire Restrictions Lifted Tahoe National Forest

Posted: Oct. 4, 2023 12:12 AM PDT

In another indication of a mild wildfire season, restrictions on the Tahoe National Forest have been lifted. Public Affairs Officer Lauren Faulkenberry says that’s about a month earlier than a year ago. She says the most notable change is that outdoor enthusiasts can once again have a campfire outside a designated developed recreation area…

Faulkenberry says above average fuel moisture levels and favorable weather conditions have helped minimize the danger for now. That includes the recent weekend rain. And she says the long-range outlook also looks okay…

Otherwise, Faulkenberry says the same reminders remain in place year-round. That includes attending your campfire at all times and clear all flammable material away at a minimum of five feet in all directions. Also, never build a fire on a windy day and make sure your campfire is completely out.

