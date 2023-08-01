Fire Restrictions Tighten Tahoe Natl Forest

The change of the month also means fire restrictions in the Tahoe National Forest are now at their strictest level of the year. Public Affairs Officer Lauren Faulkenberry says fires in established rings within developed campgrounds and day-use sites are still allowed. But they’re no longer allowed elsewhere…

Faulkenberry says outside smoking also now has more restrictions…

Also prohibited is operating an internal combustion engine off paved, gravel, or dirt National Forest System roads and trails. Exceptions are within the Prosser Pits Developed Off-Highway Vehicle Area and boats on a water surface. The so-called Stage One restrictions are being imposed about a week and a half later than a year ago, with tree and vegetation moisture levels staying higher longer, because of the unusually snowy and rainy winter.