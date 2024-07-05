Fire Restrictions Tightened Tahoe Forest

The heat has also further heightened the wildfire danger in the Tahoe National Forest. And that means it’s time to implement what officials call “stage one restrictions”. Spokeswoman Sophia Hamann says the main change is to the use of campfires, which can now only be lit at established locations….

Smoking is also prohibited, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a designated campground or recreation area, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that’s barren or cleared of all flammable material. And operating internal combustion engines are restricted to paved, gravel, or dirt Forest System roads and trails. And, of course, fireworks are never allowed any time of the year…

And with the majority of fires in the Tahoe National Forest human caused, Hamann also reminds recreationists to take other familiar precautions. That includes attending your campfire at all times and putting it completely out until no heat remains.