Fire Safe and Fun For All

Posted: May. 7, 2018 4:02 AM PDT

It was fun for all and a chance to learn about being safe. The Fire Preparedness and Kiwanis Kid Safe Carnival was a party in the parking lot of the Rood Center Saturday afternoon. Organizations representing fire safety and law enforcement were on hand as well a number of community groups to promote safety along with some fun activities. One young mom was enjoying the event with her little ones.

Listen to a Young Mom

The Firewise Communties, which have been trained by the FireSafe Council of Nevada County, were one of the non-profits promoting their efforts. Kent Reese shared a couple of the groups initiatives.

Listen to Kent Reese

Kids had fun playing in bounce houses, exploring the sheriff’s armored vehicle, and looking at all of the fire engines. As well as chasing mascots Sparky and McGruff around the fair. Suburban Propane was prepared to serve 900 hot dogs to the enthusiastic crowd.

