Fire Safe Carnival Draws Hundreds to Rood Center

Hundreds of families participated in the annual Kiwanis Children’s Health and Wildfire Safety Carnival at the Rood Center Saturday afternoon. The fun education event involves fire and law enforcement agencies along with non-profit groups focused on health and safety from around Nevada County. One family was picking up information fire safety tips and taking advantage of the fun activities..*
Participants had oportunities to talk to first responders as well as investigate some of their equipment.*
And another popular exhibit was the drunk driving goggles kids were wearing while trying to walk or operate a pedal car.*
One of the participants admitted the goggles made it difficult.*
The day was a huge success with lots of learning taking place as well as lots of smiles. Suburban Propane provided free hotdogs, chips and sodas for the four hour event.
KNCO Web Comments Guidelines