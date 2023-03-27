< Back to All News

Fire Safe Council Also Does Snow Removal

Posted: Mar. 27, 2023 12:39 AM PDT

The Fire Safe Council of Nevada County also stays busy during the winter. And with the unusually deep snow in the lower elevations of the foothills, crews were also pitching in with county response efforts, to help dig people out. The Council’s new Wildfire Prevention and Safety Manager, Jim Mathias, recently retired as a Cal Fire Division Chief. Speaking on “KNCO: Insight”, he says that also included schools…

click to listen to Jim Mathias

Mathias says Council members also helped out at three mobile home parks. And they also helped county crews clear roads. The storms will also mean another busy spring and summer of green waste disposal events. And that includes all the Firewise Communities. Mathias says there are now 89, still the highest number of any place in the state. And more are encouraged to form…

click to listen to Jim Mathias

Marin County has the second-highest number of Firewise Communities, at 80. And neighboring Placer County has the third-highest, at 74. Mathias says green waste events have been scheduled at the traditional Brunswick Road site for April 9th and 10th and April 23rd and 24th. And more are also scheduled in June and July.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha