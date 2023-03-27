Fire Safe Council Also Does Snow Removal

The Fire Safe Council of Nevada County also stays busy during the winter. And with the unusually deep snow in the lower elevations of the foothills, crews were also pitching in with county response efforts, to help dig people out. The Council’s new Wildfire Prevention and Safety Manager, Jim Mathias, recently retired as a Cal Fire Division Chief. Speaking on “KNCO: Insight”, he says that also included schools…

click to listen to Jim Mathias

Mathias says Council members also helped out at three mobile home parks. And they also helped county crews clear roads. The storms will also mean another busy spring and summer of green waste disposal events. And that includes all the Firewise Communities. Mathias says there are now 89, still the highest number of any place in the state. And more are encouraged to form…

click to listen to Jim Mathias

Marin County has the second-highest number of Firewise Communities, at 80. And neighboring Placer County has the third-highest, at 74. Mathias says green waste events have been scheduled at the traditional Brunswick Road site for April 9th and 10th and April 23rd and 24th. And more are also scheduled in June and July.