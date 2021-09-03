< Back to All News

Fire Safe Council Awarded Largest Grant

Posted: Sep. 3, 2021 12:18 AM PDT

More support for reducing the wildfire threat in Nevada County. The Fire Safe Council of Nevada County has received another CAL FIRE grant. Executive Director Jamie Jones says the four-point-nine million dollars will allow them to continue with the objectives of the agency’s Forest Health Program. That’s active restoration and reforestation activities aimed at providing for more resilient and sustained forests, to ensure their future existence. That will also help mitigate climate change impacts…

Jones says this particular grant also shows more support for prescribed burns…

This particular project spans a three-year work plan. Jones says 18-hundred acres are currently ready to be implemented, with another three-thousand in the near future. That will help deepen protection for areas including Cascade Shores, the town of Washington, North San Juan, as well as the Highway 20 corridor east of Nevada City.

