Fire Safe Council Downplays Allegations

Allegations from the Grand Jury and Nevada County are being downplayed by the Fire Safe Council. Board Chairman Pete Williams says non-profit groups, like the Council, don’t have to have licensed contractors to do fuels reduction projects, but their workers are certified. Meanwhile, he says the Council is planning on meeting with the county soon, in hopes of being able to resume the Ponderosa West Grass Valley Defense Zone project. The county recently decided to stop entering into new contracts, calling the Council a “high risk” vendor. County Supervisor Hardy Bullock also issued a statement that the Grand Jury report was consistent with their experience in working with the Council. Williams did admit to a lot of invoice errors by the Council…

Regarding other findings by the Grand Jury, he says they’ve received extensions and are not behind in their tax filings. He does acknowledge that they’ve been behind in their audits, but should have those completed in the next couple of weeks. And Williams also blames the alleged disappearance of nearly two-million dollars in revenue on a controller duplicative entry error that’s been fixed…

Williams says the Council will provide a full response to the Grand Jury within the required 60 days. And he also disputes their refusal to cooperate, which the Grand Jury indicated had impeded the investigation. But he did note that the Grand Jury does not have jurisdiction over non-profits and information the Council provided was related only to it’s dealings with the county, which is appropriate to look into.