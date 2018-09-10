Fire Safe Council Chipping Program Ramps Up

As we get into the driest time of the year, the Fire Safe Council of Nevada County reminds residents to make sure they’re keeping up with clearing and trimming back vegetation near their homes. And the Council can offer some inexpensive help. Chief Operations Officer, Jamie Jones, says they’re chipping program is now operating seven days a week. It had only been available for three or four days earlier this year…

Jones says the chipping program can even be done for free. But a donation of 75-dollars an hour is suggested, to ensure the program can continue, when grant funding is not available. Jones says the 22 Fire Wise Communities continue to be diligent…

To request the chipping program go to the Fire Safe Council’s website, at “are you fire safe” dot-com.