Fire Safe Council Cleared In Forensic Audit

There’s no evidence of misappropriating public funds by the Fire Safe Council of Nevada County. Concerns had been raised last year by county staff, the Grand Jury, and two whistleblowers. So County Auditor-Controller says a forensic audit team was hired to inspect the Council’s records, in regard to two recent contracts with the county.

click to listen to Gina Will

New Fire Safe Council Wildfire Prevention and Safety Manager, Jim Mathias, says they were confident all along that no wrongdoing would be found…

click to listen to Jim Mathias

But the Grand Jury reported in 2022 that the Council lacked transparency. Also, that it was not ensuring applicable laws and regulations were being adhered to in its handling of wildfire mitigation grant funding. Will says the recommendations from the review also include measures to strengthen internal controls within the Council’s accounting department, periodic training to the Board on roles and responsibilities, and refining document retention practices.