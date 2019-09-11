Fire Safe Council Gets More Money from County

There are 37 Fire Wise communities in Nevada County, but with new funding from the county, there will soon be a lot more…

County Director of Information and General Services Steve Monaghan presented an amendment to the contract at yesterday’s meeting, which was unanimously approved. District One Supervisor Sue Hoek is also on the board of the FireSafe Council, and says she’s more than pleased with the FireWise Community process, and its affect on neighborhoods and people…

There is a several-step process to becoming a FireWise Community, including neighborhood meetings, defensible space reduction, and knowing rules and regulations. The cost is about eleven-hundred dollars per community to certify, but residents in those communities create what results in a fuel break around their homes, and often get a break on their homeowners insurance.

