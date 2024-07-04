Fire Safe Council Has Full Staffing Again

The furloughed staff of the Fire Safe Council of Nevada County apparently didn’t stay away very long. That occurred in April, when the Council announced the suspension of operations, due to an impasse with the county. They cited a lack of available funding, when the county broke off its contractual relationship for fuels reduction projects, considering the Council a high risk vendor. The county then created qualified vendor lists. But Council Board Chairman Pete Williams says their office actually stayed open, although with more limited services offered. And full staffing was actually restored in late May for other types of related work…

Also in April, the Grand Jury issued another scathing report about the Council. That included not having contractor licenses. Williams says they don’t have to require them, as a non-profit. The report also mentioned a lack of operational and financial transparency and that the Council’s lack of cooperation hindered the investigation. Also, no published annual audits since 2020. Williams says they recently told the county that audits are being

In their response to the Grand Jury, county officials said the Contractors Licensing Board has determined that the Council does meet the legal definition of a licensed contractor. But there are exceptions in rural districts.