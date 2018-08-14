< Back to All News

Fire Safe Council Normal With Recent Turmoil

Posted: Aug. 14, 2018 12:53 AM PDT

Not much has been heard from the Fire Safe Council of Nevada County this summer, after the recent personnel turmoil. The contract for longtime Executive Director Joanne Drummond was not renewed at the end of June.Three board members also resigned. The Executive Director position has now been split into two jobs. One is a Project Manager. The other is a Grant Writer/Administrator, which is being handled by Chief Operations Officer Jamie Jones, who also supervises the staff. She says prevention activities continue to move forward, despite some funding setbacks…

click to listen to Jamie Jones

Jones says the Fire Safe Council is working with the county to obtain FEMA mitigation grants…

click to listen to Jamie Jones

Jones say they also need to secure more money that helps senior and low-income populations. The Fire Safe Council’s two main prevention programs are fuel reduction and chipping, which is covered by a PG and E grant. Drummond was with the Council for over 12 years.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha