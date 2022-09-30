< Back to All News

Fire Safe Council Responds Grand Jury Allegations

It turns out that the Fire Safe Council of Nevada County, like most non-profit groups, is not legally obligated to file a response to a Grand Jury investigation, according the County Counsel. But one of the members of the Council’s Board of Directors, Steve Eubanks, says they’re doing so anyway, in an effort to be cooperative and transparent. The Grand Jury was responding to reports about alleged financial mismanagement, among other issues. But Eubanks indicated that many of the allegations were inaccurate. That included one finding that the Council lacks transparency…

Another finding that Eubanks says the Council strongly disagreed with, in particular, was that the Board has not been ensuring applicable laws and regulations are adhered to, in is handling of wildfire mitigation grant funding. He said the Council has already submitted to a county audit, and it found only minor discrepencies…

But in its summary, the Grand Jury found that issues identified by the county, auditors, and the public are far from resolved. It also said continued turnover of financial employees may put the organization at serious fiscal risk.

