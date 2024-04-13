Fire Safe Council Suspends Operations

Due to what’s only described as an impasse with Nevada County OES, the Fire Safe Council has announced that it’s suspending operations and furloughing staff. They cite a lack of available funding. About a month ago, the county announced that to ensure fuels reduction projects are implemented at the pace and scale needed, they’d created Qualified Vendor lists. Retired Cal Fire Division Chief Jim Mathias was hired as the Council’s Wildfire Prevention and Safety Manager last year. He says the Council has partnered with OES on projects in the past, including co-writing grants…

Meanwhile, a joint news release from County OES and the Auditor-Controller’s Office states, in part, that they’re not moving forward with new contracts with the Fire Safe Council at this time, calling the Council a “high-risk” vendor. That follows a review of their performance, compliance with contractual obligations, and adherence with sound business practices. But they also say they recognize the importance of an effective Fire Safe Council and encourage them to apply for the Qualified Vendor lists. In the meantime, Mathias says administrative staff members will continue to volunteer their time, to ensure the continuity of Council functions…

The Fire Safe Council has also helped establish the numerous Firewise Communities in the county, among numerous other activities. That also includes Green Waste Dropoff Events.