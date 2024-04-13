< Back to All News

Fire Safe Council Suspends Operations

Posted: Apr. 12, 2024 5:16 PM PDT

Due to what’s only described as an impasse with Nevada County OES, the Fire Safe Council has announced that it’s suspending operations and furloughing staff. They cite a lack of available funding. About a month ago, the county announced that to ensure fuels reduction projects are implemented at the pace and scale needed, they’d created Qualified Vendor lists. Retired Cal Fire Division Chief Jim Mathias was hired as the Council’s Wildfire Prevention and Safety Manager last year. He says the Council has partnered with OES on projects in the past, including co-writing grants…

click to listen to Jim Mathias

Meanwhile, a joint news release from County OES and the Auditor-Controller’s Office states, in part, that they’re not moving forward with new contracts with the Fire Safe Council at this time, calling the Council a “high-risk” vendor. That follows a review of their performance, compliance with contractual obligations, and adherence with sound business practices. But they also say they recognize the importance of an effective Fire Safe Council and encourage them to apply for the Qualified Vendor lists. In the meantime, Mathias says administrative staff members will continue to volunteer their time, to ensure the continuity of Council functions…

click to listen to Jim Mathias

The Fire Safe Council has also helped establish the numerous Firewise Communities in the county, among numerous other activities. That also includes Green Waste Dropoff Events.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha