Fire Safe Kids Carnival Saturday

Learn more about fire safety and bring the kids. The Children’s Health and Wildfire Safety Carnival is tomorrow at the Rood Center. The county Office of Emergency Services, along with the Fire Safe Council, and Kiwanis International is putting on the free event. Organizer Jenn Tamo says lots of organizations will be there…

But Tamo says, the main activities are aimed at the kids…

There’s also music, a bounce house, a bike rodeo, and car seat and helmet giveaways. The carnival is from noon to 4pm, and its free.

