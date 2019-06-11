Fire Severely Damages Alta Sierra Home

An Alta Sierra couple is homeless, after a fire Sunday night in the Round Valley area…

Nevada County Consolidated Fire Battalian Chief Gary Dunne described the two-story home as already 50 to 75-percent involved by the time crews arrived. The heaviest damage was to the second floor, but most of the contents were lost…

Dunne says three of four cats were retrieved and had some minor injuries. The other cat was not located. He says there is no preliminary indication on the cause. But even though no one was home at the time, the blaze does not appear to be suspicious.