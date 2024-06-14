Fire Suppression Project Unveiled North San Juan

With the fate of a major fire suppression system for North San Juan still uncertain, a separate project has been completed, just in time for wildfire season. It was unveiled by Cal Fire and the Nevada County Resource Conservation District on Friday. Cal Fire Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit Battalion Chief, Sean Ryan, says it allows access to the Hyatt Reservoir…

click to listen to Sean Ryan

The project is funded through a Cal Fire Prevention Grant. Ryan says it features contractors clearing brush, removing trees, and reopening a timber harvest plan road that had been impassable. Property owners also collaborated…

click to listen Sean Ryan

The San Juan Ridge currently has no established hydrant systems in place and the majority of fire water supplies are obtained from existing ponds, rivers, and streams and private water tanks and connections. So heavy water tender support has been required. Meanwhile, three-million dollars in funding has been received, through the county, for a 330-thousand gallon water storage tank, around 42-hundred square feet of water mains, and 10 fire hydrants. But construction will depend on property owners approving a parcel fee that would allow ongoing maintenance. Mail-in ballots will be tallied on July ninth. If the fee passes, construction could begin next year, with completion in 2026.