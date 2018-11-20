Survivor Says She Had ‘Go Bag’ Ready

There’s no telling how many Camp Fire victims have made their way to Nevada County, but one Magalia resident is here, and is telling her story. Debbie Bommarius is staying with her sister-in-law here, and says she was able to get out safely because she was ready…

She had a ‘go bag’ ready, but says it still took her a couple of hours to leave because she has several animals, and needed to round them up to get them out safely. She also says she was lucky on several fronts. Bommarius says she’s lucky she had the time to gather her animals and belongings, and also says although she can’t go back yet, she has learned that her home is still standing…

Bommarius says it was friends and neighbors, and not authorities, that called her around 8am the morning of the fire and advised her to get out. She also says the power went out about an hour later.

