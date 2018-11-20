< Back to All News

Survivor Says She Had ‘Go Bag’ Ready

Posted: Nov. 20, 2018 7:27 AM PST

There’s no telling how many Camp Fire victims have made their way to Nevada County, but one Magalia resident is here, and is telling her story. Debbie Bommarius is staying with her sister-in-law here, and says she was able to get out safely because she was ready…

Listen to Debbie Bommarius 1

She had a ‘go bag’ ready, but says it still took her a couple of hours to leave because she has several animals, and needed to round them up to get them out safely. She also says she was lucky on several fronts. Bommarius says she’s lucky she had the time to gather her animals and belongings, and also says although she can’t go back yet, she has learned that her home is still standing…

Listen to Debbie Bommarius 2

Bommarius says it was friends and neighbors, and not authorities, that called her around 8am the morning of the fire and advised her to get out. She also says the power went out about an hour later.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha