< Back to All News

Fire Tax Discussion For Nevada City

Posted: Oct. 2, 2023 12:03 AM PDT

A proposed fire tax is also going to be front and center at the next Nevada City City Council meeting, which is Wednesday evening, as they go back to the schedule of holding meetings the first and third Wednesdays of the month. The Council will hear previous recommendations from the Fire Safe Advisory Committee and get community stakeholder input. The city is also looking at placing the measure on the March Primary ballot, like Grass Valley. Grass Valley would make it a general sales tax increase, which requires majority approval. But Committee member and Councilman, Lou Cici, says Nevada City has historically preferred a special tax that has a two-thirds threshhold. He says it ensures a specific use from the revenue and stays out of the general fund…

click to listen to Lou Cici

At the meeting, the Council will review the unfunded fuels mitigation expenses identified recently in the City’s Capital Improvement program…

click to listen to Lou Cici

Cici says the measure would also provide a more stable funding source for wildfire prevention measures. The Council will consider if a tax would be an appropriate source. Cici says it would likely be a half-percent increase, which is what Grass Valley is also looking at putting before voters.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha