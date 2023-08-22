Fire Tax Measure Also Considered By Nevada City

Nevada City may also be placing a half-percent sales tax increase on the March 2024 ballot to support wildfire protection, prevention, and education efforts. But there may be one notable difference. Gary Peterson is one of two Councilmembers on the Fire Safety Advisory Committee. Unlike Grass Valley, he’d want the Nevada City measure to be a special tax, that would require two-thirds approval. That would also restrict use of the revenue for a specifically-identified need, as opposed to a general tax…

Peterson says the proposal would raise an estimated 700-thousand to 800-thousand dollars a year…

Nevada City’s current sales tax is eight-point-375-percent. Peterson says he expects the measure to be discussed by the full Council in October. In November of last year, a general half-percent sales tax increase for Nevada County failed.