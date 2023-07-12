Fire Tax Measure To Be Discussed In Grass Valley

Grass Valley may be the latest to attempt to pass a sales tax measure for more fire protection funding. That was mentioned by City Manager Tim Kiser at the City Council meeting Tuesday evening. It would come before voters in November of 2024. Kiser had announced that a public hearing had been scheduled for the next Council meeting, on the 25th, regarding fire resiliency and vegetation management…

The amount of the sales tax measure was not mentioned…

Kiser said fire resiliency entails initiatives aimed at enhancing Grass Valley’s ability to handle incidents effectively. Vegetation management encompasses various strategies. That includes hardening the areas surrounding critical infrastructure, such as hospitals, schools, and water treatment plants. It also aims to safeguard the city and its residents by reducing fuel loads. Developing and creating temporary refuge areas, along with other mitigations, will also be explored during the hearing.