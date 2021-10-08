Fire Weather Watch Issued

It’s not a Red Flag Warning, for now, but the National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch. The Senior Administrative Analyst for the local office of emergency services, Jenn Tamo, says it includes about half of Nevada County, including western Nevada County. It goes into effect Sunday night at 11 and is currently scheduled to end at 7 Tuesday night…

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for PG and E says they’re watching the weather closely, but a Public Safety Power Shutoff watch or warning has not been announced, at this time. But Tamo says residents need to make sure they’re prepared, just in case…

PG and E says their goal is to send PSPS notifications two days and one day ahead of time, with a final notice just before the electricity would be turned off. There have been no planned outages in Nevada County this season so far.