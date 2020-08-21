< Back to All News

Fire Weather Watch Issued

Posted: Aug. 21, 2020 3:40 PM PDT

As Nevada County recovers from the Jones Fire, Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says the National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch for Sunday through Tuesday. It covers a number of north state counties…

The Fire Weather Watch is issued up to 72 hours before such weather might occur. That includes lightning strikes, which sparked the hundreds of blazes this week (last week), including the Jones Fire. Wolfe says it’s another reminder for residents to have a plan in place, in case you have to leave your home in a hurry…

The recent surge in lightning strikes is considered the most widespread burst of such storms in California since 2008. The strong high-pressure ridge that’s been responsible for the prolonged period of above-average heat has also been siphoning off moisture from remnants of a now-dissipated tropical storm off the coast of Mexico.

