< Back to All News

Firefighter Funding Request Decision Delayed

Posted: Aug. 23, 2023 2:12 PM PDT

With the fate of a sales tax increase still about seven months away, the Grass Valley City Council is scheduling a special meeting about providing more immediate augmentation of its fire department. At their meeting Tuesday night, they tabled a staff request for one-time use of General Fund reserve money, of 400-thousand dollars. Fire Chief Mark Buttron says that would fund up to seven seasonal firefighters for six months. It could also provide another fully-staffed fire company. Buttron does point out that current staffing is adequate. But the funding would provide more flexibility…

click to listen to Chief Buttron

Buttron also points out that Grass Valley Fire routinely responds to fires and other emergencies outside the city limits…

click to listen to Chief Buttron

But Buttron says the proposed half-percent sales tax increase would need to pass in March to make additional staffing permanent. The three-million dollars in annual revenue from the measure would also help increase vegetation management efforts, among other related projects. The measure, along with the funding request, will be the focus of the special meeting, which doesn’t have a scheduled date yet. After that, the Council will likely make a final decision on the funding request at their regular September 12th meeting.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha